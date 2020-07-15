Jealous man murders live-in partner

According to investigators, the couple had an argument when they got home over the suspect’s allegation that he earlier saw the victim kissing another man.

A 35-year-old woman died after she was repeatedly hit with a stone on the head by her jealous live-in partner at Zone 3, Barangay Matahimik, Monday night.

The suspect, identified by the police as Rolan Bellica Mercado, 39, immediately surrendered to authorities after committing the crime.

According to investigators, the couple had an argument when they got home over the suspect’s allegation that he earlier saw the victim kissing another man.

Barangay Capt. Ryan Abueme said he was told of the incident by the mother of the suspect, who promptly surrendered to him at the suspect’s house.

“Talagang ang tama ay puro ulo. Naalis na rin iyong bangkay, nakakumot, nabihisan niya rin,” Abueme said.

