JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock, in partnership with All Connect and the Palawan Chamber of Commerce, recently mobilized small local businesses to learn about digital platforms and services.

The event was dubbed by PLDT SMART Enterprise as “Speed Dating Business Edition – Further Together” and held at Costa Palawan on April 26.

JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock, along with All Connect and the Palawan Chamber of Commerce, urged its members to participate in this event to further enhance and help small business owners engage with different financial and marketing companies to improve their businesses.

A series of partnerships with Maya, Soprano, DTI, SB Corp, RCBC, CISCO, Smart, AllConnect, and PLDT participated in this event. Representatives from these corporations have lent their expertise to small business owners who need specific help corresponding to their knowledge.