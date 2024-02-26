Representatives from GoTo Corporation of Japan have arrived in the city to engage in discussions about potentially financing the equipment needed for the local government’s ₱50-million planetarium project, which is part of future plans to develop Puerto Princesa’s educational and tourism landscape.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said on Monday that the Japanese investors are interested to finance the interior fittings of the planetarium after its building has already been constructed by the city government.

“Sila yong magpi-finance ng lahat ng equipment, gaya ng air conditioning, chairs, lahat. Basta ang atin building lang,” he said.

Bayron mentioned that GoTo Corporation is among the investors keen on participating in the planetarium’s development, a project that is part of the city government’s broader vision. This includes the construction of a large convention center and introduction of cable cars to link the Environmental Estate in Brgy. Sta. Lucia with downtown Puerto Princesa.

Earlier, he said the planetarium is going to be a facility designed to simulate the night sky for educational, entertainment, and research purposes. It will feature a domed ceiling onto which images of stars, planets, and other celestial objects are projected.

Bayron said this immersive environment will allow visitors to observe astronomical phenomena and learn about the universe, constellations, space exploration, and celestial navigation.

Planetariums use sophisticated projection equipment and software to recreate the night sky at various times and locations, making it a valuable tool for teaching astronomy and inspiring interest in the sciences.