Japan is ready to let tourists back in on October 11 after more than two years of strict travel restrictions because of COVID-19.

They will be able to enter without a visa, travel on their own, and the daily limit on visitors will be lifted, All Nippon Airways (ANA) chief executive officer Shinichi Inoue said, as his airline company seeks to assist the country in luring tourists back.

Taking to Tiktok, Inoue said, “Japan is ready to welcome you back. From October 11th, many of you will not need a visa to enter Japan, and you can travel Japan independently, just like before COVID.”

“No pre-arrival PCR test is required, if you are fully vaccinated. I am very excited for this news and we cannot wait to welcome onboard an ANA flight very soon,” he said.

Opening Japan’s borders represents a significant change in travel regulations after the deadly virus caused restrictions for two and a half years, the government said.

ANA is one of two airlines in the country that supported the reopening of borders to get back the economy on its feet following the economic impacts of the virus.

The airline company said it will also increase its flights end of October to welcome travelers from abroad.

Since June, tourists have been allowed to visit Japan, initially on guided tours.

On September 7, those who had reserved their flights and hotels through authorized travel agencies were permitted to travel on unguided tours. However, many foreign tourists who want more freedom while traveling are against these measures.

The need for a tourist visa has been a significant barrier for people who want to visit Japan, and travel agencies have been pleading with the government to waive it.

