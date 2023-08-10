The Philippine government has secured a loan and grant facility from the Japanese government to procure a state-of-the-art Satellite Data Communication System for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The Exchange of Notes (E/N) for a 1.1 billion yen funding facility that seeks to improve local maritime law enforcement capability was signed on August 8 by Japan Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The Japan Embassy said the assistance is expected to improve the PCG’s Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and maritime law enforcement capabilities.

It added this would contribute to the economic and social development of the Philippines, strengthen cooperation in the Sulu-Celebes Sea and its surrounding areas, as well as realize the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”