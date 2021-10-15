The Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday announced the opening of application for the 2022 Young Leaders’ Program (YLP).

The one-year-long academic program launched by the Japanese government aims to help youth leaders from various countries, including the Philippines in their professional growth and development.

“The idea is for these participants to become future leaders and work together in contributing significantly to the economic, social, and political development of their home countries,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Successful Filipino applicants may choose any of the courses offered, such as business administration, law, public administration, and local governance.

The program will start around September-October 2022, and a master’s degree will be conferred to participants upon successful completion of the program. The mode of instruction is in English.

To qualify for the program, interested applicants must be:

A Filipino citizen

A Bachelor’s degree holder with excellent academic records

Highly proficient in English

Under 40 years old

Employed with at least 3-5 years of work experience

All YLP applications must be coursed through the specific recommending authorities that can be found on this link: https://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/00_000350.html.

The Embassy said the deadline of application submissions will depend on each recommending authority. (PNA)