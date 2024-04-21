J1 KTv & Bar has complied with the additional licensing requirements and implemented regulations for a previously undeclared videoke room, as confirmed by the Puerto Princesa City Business Licensing Office (BPLO) during a media conference on April 16.

Steph Magay, a representative from the City BPLO, said that they conducted an internal investigation after finding that J1 did not fully comply with the business permit but found no grounds to suspend the establishment.

“Nagtingin kami sa aming revised code, dapat kasi may lalapit na complainant. Ang problema, kasi parang yung complainant yung magiging basis. Siyempre kailangan may mga sworn statements iyan, mga attachment yan ng mga forms, kaya lang wala lang nag-forward na party na nireklamo sila,” Magay said.

The BPLO began their investigation after a video filmed within the karaoke room went viral last month, prompting former customers to upload their own pictures taken in the said room.

City BPLO Head Thess Rodriguez mentioned that the existing permit for the business at the time only covered a restaurant and a bar.

J1 KTv & Bar’s operations were suspended for a few days before Holy Week, upon the recommendation of the BPLO. Magay noted that while the owners of the resto bar were fined ₱1,500 for the undeclared rooms, their implementing rules and regulations allowed a 30-day grace period to remedy the permits, and that J1 had promptly complied.

“Yung isa pa naming condition sa kanila is mag-submit ng affidavit of undertaking na nagsasabi na i-implement nila ang general Ordinance No. 544. Nakalagay kasi doon na dapat may security guard or bouncer na magche-check or mag-ve-verify ng age ng clients or customers. Pangalawa, dapat yung kanilang kwarto ng videoke dapat may window na, tapos at the same time lahat ng areas niya may CCTV.”

When asked why the BPLO did not recommend a longer suspension, Magay said that they did not have the authority to do so.

“Supposed to be ang saklaw kasi ng issue na ito, since minor, is the CSWD at tsaka Women’s Desk. Ngayon dahil wala naman silang sinubmit na recommendation for closure, siyempre ang aming opisina trinabaho lang namin ang aming regulatory function, which is permit related. Dahil di po nagrecommend si CSWD, si PNP ng suspension, ang tinrabaho lang namin ay yung problema niya sa permit,” Magay added.