Some 50 hectares of land under the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) will be utilized for bamboo planting to contribute to the national production, according to the penal facility’s management.

Dr. Teddy Martin, chief of work and livelihood, said that all operating penal institutions should venture into bamboo production. The central office of the Bureau of Corrections (BUCOR) has put together a team to handle it.

“Nagkataon lang na ang Iwahig ay isa pinakamaluwang, we have the highest potential para magkaroon ng bamboo production. Aside from Inagawan, ngayon inobliga kami na pati dito sa central ay makapagtanim,” he said.

“Maraming gamit kasi ang bamboo. Dito pa lang sa kolonya pwede na pang-sala set, sa kubo. Plus sabi sa amin pwede rin ulingin. Sabi kasi sa amin ng headquarter, meron silang target na export purposes,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Martin believed that the national headquarters is now arranging the export linkage of the bureau while its seven operating units would support the production.

The administration will utilize 30 hectares from the central sub-colony in Iwahig, while the remaining 20 hectares will be supported by the remaining sub-colonies of Inagawan, Montible, and Sta. Lucia.

The IPPF has more than 26,000 hectares of land, which is made up of flora and fauna, rainforest, farmland, and prison facilities.

The penal prison started planting giant bamboo last year from Malaysia, he added.

“Naparami na rin namin diyan sa likod. Diyan kami kumukuha ngayon ng pantanim— ang ginagawa ngayon ng sub-colonies ay nagpo-propagate kami ng seedlings,” he said.

This year’s goal is to propagate 5,000 to 10,000 seedlings by December.

Aside from bamboo, the penal prison also works on cultivating bananas, insulin plants, and citronella.