Iwahig PDLs complete carpentry skill training

The 25 PDL's who completed their carpentry training inside the IPPF.

Some 25 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have completed a carpentry training course at the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT) Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Supt. Raul Levita of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) said the program in partnership with the Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa was a 21-day training within the IPPF and is expected to contribute to moral reformation or recovery of PDLs before they are finally released from the IPPF.





The PDL’s was able to complete the training through the help of Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa,

The graduates will be included in the pre-released program of IPPF for inmates who are candidates for release.

“In partnership with Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa and Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) the 21-day training was finished and expected to contribute in their moral reformation before they finally release from the IPPF. Ngayon namin mapapatunayan sa inyo na mahal kayo ng gobyerno. Huwag nyo isipin na binilanggo kayo dahil ang role namin magkaroon o magbigay ng mga reformation programs para may mabago sa buhay ninyo. ‘Yang nakuha ninyo ay hindi na kami mahihirapan na i-refer kayo kapag lumaya kayo,” Levita said.

He said there are many projects that already included in the plan which will be implemented after the pandemic.

“Dahil pandemic ay naapektuhan ang mga projects. Tapusin lang natin ang pandemic at i-full blast natin ang mga training at matupad ang pangarap natin na magkaroon ng training institute dito sa loob,” he said.

Rotary Club Puerto Princesa perfect vision president Lolita Linda Moraga said that the training would be very helpful and useful to the PDL after their sentence.

“Napili natin na sila ang maging beneficiaries dahil habang nandito sila ay pwede silang gumawa ng mga ganitong bagay na pwede nilang magamit as a livelihood nila lalo na kapag natapos na ang sentence nila,” Moraga said.

She added that there is also a another batch for other trainings including welding.

“Actually, carpentry talaga [ang assign dito] pero sa dami ng gamit natin kasama ang mga pang welding ay nagkaroon ng proposal na ‘yon ang ipatraining sa next batch. Kaya ganon nga ang mangyayari, next batch ay welding naman. Depende sa budget, baka ulitin ang carpentry,” she said.

The inmates are also calling for the donation of carpentry materials that they could use to generate income.

“Hindi man po ito pinansyal pero hihingi kami ng tungkol sa inyo na bigyan kami ng mga tools at ibang mga gamit na pwede namin magamit once na nakalaya kami,” Jun Jun Asuela, one of the PDL graduates said.

Dr. Sianita Tadlas, PPSAT School Administor III confirmed their graduation. Sr. Meriza Ocampo, Holy Trinity University president also attended in the event.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts