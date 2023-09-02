Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) Superintendent Gary Garcia led Saturday morning the participation of 495 persons deprived of liberty from medium and minimum security facilities in the seedling preparation and soil cultivation of a 62-hectare area designated for vegetable and rice planting as part of the agricultural strengthening efforts in the area.

Out of the total land area, a portion of two hectares will be specifically allocated for cultivating vegetables, while a larger segment spanning 60 hectares will be utilized for planting rice. The main purpose behind the initiative is to enhance food security within the penal farm.

CTO II Levi Evangelista, spokesperson for IPPF, said this is part of an agreement recently signed by the Bureau of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and the private sector, which provided seedlings and shared technology that will be utilized during the planting process.

“The PDLs were escorted by IPPF corrections officers, taking time away from their office duties to contribute to the intensive preparations for planting rice and vegetables,” Evangelista said.

He said that starting on Monday, 4 September, the PDLs will commence planting vegetables and rice using a mechanized transplanting machine.

“Planting two hectares will only take about two hours,” using the machine, added Evangelista.

In August, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. signed an agreement with the Department of Agriculture (DA), and its partner private companies for the establishment of a demonstration farm for the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) program.

Catapang explained that the RISE’s objective is to improve the efficiency and relevance of individuals who are incarcerated within the prison system.

The PDLs will be responsible for cultivating a 501-hectare land area of IPPF for agriculture.

Evangelista said the number of inmates participating in RISE were selected based on their planting skills and training with the Farm Teach of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

He mentioned that the 62 hectares represent only the starting portion of the overall 501-hectare land area designated for growing vegetables and rice.

As part of the rehabilitation efforts for PDLs within Iwahig, the practice of rice cultivation has remained ongoing. However, over the past seven years, it has lacked the same level of energy due to a shortage of personnel available to accompany them during the planting phase.

“This also signifies the revival of the farming practice within the penal farm. Although it has been ongoing, it hasn’t been as enthusiastic in recent years due to the lack of personnel who would supervise the PDLs while they engage in planting activities,” he explained.

He stated that the PDLs’ efforts will lead to additional points for their good conduct time allowance (GCTA), and the BuCor is also considering the option of offering them compensation or gratuities.

The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm is a correctional facility located in Puerto Princesa. It is known for its unique approach to incarceration, which emphasizes agricultural and self-sustaining activities as a means of rehabilitation for inmates.

The facility spans a vast area of land, allowing for various agricultural, farming, and livelihood programs to be integrated into the rehabilitation process.