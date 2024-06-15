An inmate from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, Jaime Calicdan, 64, who escaped yesterday, was recaptured by prison personnel today in the town of El Nido.

Calicdan, originally from Barangay Manat in Binmaley, Pangasinan, was sentenced to reclusion perpetua on October 7, 2005, for a murder charge. He was transferred to Iwahig on February 28, 2006, to serve out his sentence in what is often referred to as the “prison without walls” in Palawan.

Officials from the Iwahig penal farm reported that he was apprehended at approximately 1 p.m. on June 15, following his escape on June 14. When asked about how and why he managed to flee, the management was unable to provide a reason.

“Wala pa po akong info tungkol dito. Priority ng mga kasamahan natin na maibyahe siya at maibalik sa IPPF ASAP,” said Eden Flores Larawan of the IPPF.

His escape was made public earlier today to seek assistance from the community in locating him. But the administration also failed to share details on how he was found or whether any tips were received regarding his whereabouts.

Under Article 27 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, an individual sentenced to a perpetual penalty such as reclusion perpetua becomes eligible for pardon after serving 30 years of their sentence. However, this eligibility can be denied if the Chief Executive deems the individual unworthy due to their behavior or other significant reasons.