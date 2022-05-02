The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to affect Mindanao, while the PAGASA-monitored low-pressure area (LPA) remains 230 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio reiterated Tuesday morning that the LPA is less likely to develop into a storm.

The extreme Northern Luzon is affected by the frontal system or the convergence of cold and warm winds.

“Mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na ito ay maging bagyo pero inaasahan pa rin na ito ay magbibigay ng pag-ulan sa Mindanao. Dito sa extreme Northern Luzon ay naapektuhan ng frontal system– kung saan ito ay nagkakaroon ng maulap na kalangitan, kadalasan itong mga thunderstorm na magbibigay ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning over seaboards of the country but advised the public to be cautious with the moderate to rough conditions over extreme Northern Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to east will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon with moderate to rough seas. It added that light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.