The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the national weather bureau, will continue to bring rain to Mindanao, Visayas, and Palawan.

Early on Friday, a band of thin clouds was already visible in other ITCZ-affected areas; according to PAGASA weather forecaster Daniel James Villamil, these clouds may thicken later or around lunchtime and cause moderate to heavy rains throughout the day.

“Dahil sa epekto ng ITCZ, asahan natin itong maulap na kalangitan na may kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat sa bahagi ng Palawan, kasama na dyan ang Kalayaan islands,” Villamil said.

“Sa nalalabi namang bahagi ng Luzon ay mainit at maalinsangan ang panahon, and may pulo-pulong pag-ulan at pagkulog dulot pa rin ng thunderstorms,” he added.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have generally fair weather conditions.

