An Isuzu pick-up driver surrendered after hitting a senior citizen along the national highway in Barangay Taritien, Narra, on Friday night.

Unfortunately, his victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital where she was rushed following the accident.

According to a preliminary investigation report by the provincial police, the victim, 61-year-old Warlita Gimeno, was crossing the road after making a purchase at a store when she was struck by the vehicle around 8:45 p.m. on July 14.

The driver of the Isuzu pick-up, identified as 25-year-old John Mark Vergara, voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) claimed that Vergara, a resident of Brgy. Iraan, Aborlan, failed to present a valid driver’s license.

He was driving the pick-up from Aborlan to Panacan 2 in Narra, in the north to south direction.

The authorities have taken custody of both the driver and the vehicle involved as part of the ongoing investigation.