Irawan, Sta. Lourdes face temporary water supply interruption

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has announced that an ongoing emergency leak repair will result to temporary water supply interruption in barangays of Irawan and Sta. Lourdes.

According to information officer Jenn Rausa, the repair in the main line near Lawiswis Farm, VISAPA in Brgy. Irawan will affect consumers including those residing in Sta. Lourdes.

Rausa added that the leak was caused by the road construction near the main line of PPCWD.

“Ongoing din water inject sa affected areas. Actually, kagabi pa ‘yon kaso sobrang lakas ng pressure doon, nasira na naman kaninang umaga so inayos na naman,” Rausa said Monday.

The city water district is expecting the completion of repair before lunch time as the maintenance team was already deployed at 8:00 in the morning.

The water inject was already conducted to temporarily support the water supply needs of affected areas and PPCWD extended its apology due to the inconvenience brought by water interruption.

Rausa added that she has yet to verify the cause of leak on main line to the technical staff of maintenance team deployed in the area.

