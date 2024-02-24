The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) formalized a partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (TESDA-PPSAT) to provide free technical skills training to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

This is through a memorandum of agreement for the conduct of Community Outreach Skills Training Program within the penal farm, signed on Tuesday, February 20, at the IPPF New Conference Room.

According to IPPF, this initiative offers various skill-based programs designed to equip soon-to-be-released PDLs with knowledge and competencies essential for their reintegration into society.

Following the agreement signing, a two-day training commenced at the Medium Security Compound, Central Sub-Colony, IPPF, offering programs such as Food Processing NCII Tinapa Making, Bread & Pastry Production NC II Pandesal Making, Electronic Products Assembly & Services NC II Repair Household Appliances, and Electrical Installation & Maintenance NC II Extension Wire Making.

These programs cater to 100 soon-to-be-released PDLs.

TESDA-PPSAT supplied necessary materials, and the participants received certificates upon program completion.

Additional training and programs are scheduled in different sub-colonies of IPPF in the coming months.