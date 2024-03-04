The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) conducted a series of mental health seminars throughout the month of February in a move towards enhancing the well-being of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

These sessions, encompassing Stress and Anger Management, Mental Health Hygiene, and a Gratitude-Being Grateful Module, were held across various prison compounds within the IPPF sub-colonies.

In a statement, IPPF highlighted that the initiative aims to empower PDLs with effective tools for managing mental health challenges associated with incarceration.

By fostering mood management, improving interpersonal relationships, and enhancing concentration, the IPPF endeavors to alleviate stress levels and promote emotional stability among its residents.

“This seminar also contributes to the goal of instilling peace and order inside prison camps as the participants learn how to get along with their co-PDL through different self-awareness techniques and other intellectual strategies discussed during the program,” IPPF said.

Participants of the seminar also learned self-awareness techniques and intellectual strategies that will facilitate better interactions with fellow PDLs, fostering a conducive environment for positive change.

The seminars were organized by the IPPF Behavior Modification Program with 4th-year Bachelor of Science in Psychology students from Palawan State University who served as resource speakers for the sessions.