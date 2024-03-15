The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) enhanced its security by deploying 15 K9 units and their handlers from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) National Headquarters on March 9.

The IPPF stated that the initiative is aimed at combating contraband within the prison facility, reflecting the ongoing efforts of the bureau to enhance security measures.

This initial batch of K9 units consists of 12 Narcotics Detection Dogs (NDD) and three Explosive Detection Dogs (EDD).

Trained to detect drugs, explosives, and weapons, IPPF said that these dogs will undertake patrols along the IPPF perimeter and conduct searches of inmates and visitors.

IPPF underscored that the K9 unit’s deployment signifies the IPPF’s commitment to enhancing security within its premises.

IPPF superintendent C/CInsp Gary A. Garcia, emphasized the continuous improvement of security measures through the utilization of K-9 units to ensure the delivery of quality corrections services.