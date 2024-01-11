An environmentalist group expressed concern over the recent withdrawal of support by some members of the Indigenous People’s group for the Writ of Kalikasan issued by the Supreme Court against Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

Save Palawan Movement (SPM) today released a statement saying INC has settled with an IP group led by Julhadi Titte to secure their withdrawal of support for the Writ of Kalikasan.

The Supreme Court issued the writ against Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation, INC, DENR, and MGB on August 16 last year, based on a petition filed by Indigenous Cultural Community members of Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point.

SPM, however, stated that while it respects the decision and position of the IP group, it should also be noted that they do not represent the majority of the Pala’wan tribe, as well as the fisherfolk and farmer communities of Brooke’s Point who are voicing concerns about the effects of INC’s operations on the forests, watersheds, farmlands, and the sea.

The group added that although the mining firm has been providing temporary jobs for those affected by their operations, many issues remain unresolved, which the company has also not addressed.

Among the issues raised by SPM are the protection of old-growth forests, for which a petition was filed by residents before the DENR and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) but remains unresolved; the mining site of INC being located inside the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape (MMPL), a protected area of national importance under Presidential Proclamation (PP) 1815; concerns about the irregularity of the issuance of Free Prior and Informed Consent; and the company’s non-compliance with the Cease and Desist Order issued by the National Commission on Indigenous People.

Palawan News has reached out to INC for comments and is currently waiting for their reply.