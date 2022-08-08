- Advertisement by Google -

BLACKPINK, the world’s most popular girl group, took to Instagram on Monday, August 8, to mark their sixth anniversary in the Kpop industry.

Members of the worldwide Korean pop sensation shared images of the group BLACKPINK throughout the years, accompanied by comments for both their fellow members and their fans, the BLINKs.

“It’s our birthday todayyyyy. Happy 6th year anniversary to BLACKPINK & Blinks. More good news coming for everyone!” Jennie posted.

“Can’t live without these girls. Happy BLACKPINK 6th year anniversary. This year will be another BIG year for us. Love u.” Lisa said.

- Advertisement -

Preview in new tab

“Happy 6th anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever!” said Jisso.

In a lengthy post, Rosé said, “To my beloved BLACKPINK members!! Congratulations on our 6th anniversary. Throughout the years that we spent training together, and the 6 years we spent promoting together after our debut, I shared so many memories with you and learned so much. Thank you for being my members and my family. I am always lacking, but please take good care of me from now on as well. I love you, BLACKPINK!!! To our Blinks who are always by our side and on our team, cheering us on, all I have for you is endless gratitude TT. I am thankful for each and every one of the memories that we made together as BLACKPINK + Blink on this 6th anniversary, which makes me look forward to so many more memories we will make together in the future. Thank you! Happy 6th anniversary!”

BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8, 2016, with the release of their first album ‘Square One,’ which included the singles “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” which ranked #1 and second on the Billboard Top 100, making them the first and quickest Kpop girl group to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

A HEALTHY PALAWENYO

Do you love korean foods? Watch this new episode and learn how to make vegetable bibimbap. Easy, healthy and tipid pa sa bulsa ang recipe na aming hatid para sa inyo.

Samahan sina Jhon Tero at Shena Tuting sa A Healthy Palawenyo hatid ng Adventist Hospital Palawan at Palawan News.

About Post Author