Interfaith prayer service held to stop COVID-19 pandemic

Some of the religous leaders during the “Hoping, Healing, Helping and Uniting in Prayer against Pandemic COVID-19” spearheaded by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP). // Image from AVPP Ugnayan- Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa Facebook page.

The theme of the event was “Hoping, Healing, Helping and Uniting in Prayer against Pandemic COVID-19”.

Some 10 Christian churches and an Islam group in Palawan held an Interfaith Prayer Service on Friday in celebration of the “Year of Ecumenical and Interreligious Dialogue” and to stop the pandemic crisis.

The theme of the event was “Hoping, Healing, Helping and Uniting in Prayer against Pandemic COVID-19”.

Fr. Eugene Elivera said that the activity was spearheaded by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) and the prayer service was held at the Immaculate Conception Parish Cathedral with the presence of medical frontliners in Palawan.

“Ito ay sa pamumuno rin ng AVPP dahil this year ay Year of Ecumenical and Inter-religious Dialogue. Dahil sa krisis na kinakaharap natin, nagkaroon tayo ng activity na ang iba’t ibang religious leaders, faith leaders ay nagsama-sama to pray to stop the virus, to stop the crisis,” he said.

Elivera stressed that this opportunity is significant, especially when different religious groups unite for the common aim to stop the pandemic crisis through praying.

The prayer service was joined by religious leaders, namely: Sis. Jane Urbanek of Baha’i Faith; Hadji Arturo ‘Abdulaziz’ Suizo of Islam; Bro. Ricky “Rashid” Miranda of Islam; Fr. Antonio Tayco of Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI); Lt. James Mark Casidsid of Salvation Army; Abp. Adone Baldevieso of The Confederation of Jesus Christ Believers and Ministers, Inc.; Abp. Thomas Jasper Candole of CJCBM, Inc.; Dss Gemma Saramilla of United Methodist Church (UMC); Bp. Roger Marquez of Ang Iglesia Metodista sa Pilipinas (AIMP); Rev. Restie Ong of Episcopal Church in the Philippines (ECP); Ptr. Julius Bautista of United Methodist Church; Ptra. Elena del Valle of United Church of Christ of the Philippines (UCCP); Ptra. Nyen Capacillo of San Jose Baptist Church; Rev. Fr. Camilo Caabay of Roman Catholic Church; Most Rev. Socrates C. Mesiona, MSP, DD of Roman Catholic Church.

“Pinapakita natin na we all believe na basta magtulong-tulong tayo sa panalangin at sa pagkakawang-gawa na matigil na ang krisis na ito,” Elivera said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.