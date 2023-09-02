The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) recently achieved a milestone with the official launch of its inaugural satellite office in Mimaropa in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

The ceremonial launch on August 30 was attended by IPOPHL Director General Rowel Barba, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA OIC-Regional Director Rodolfo Mariposque, DTI Oriental Mindoro Provincial Director Arnel Hutalla, Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA-PCol Martin Defensor Jr., Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Oriental Mindoro Provincial Director Benhur Baniqued, and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Oriental Mindoro Provincial Director Jesse Pine.

DTI MIMAROPA emphasized the significance of the satellite office’s inauguration as part of the agency’s steadfast commitment to enhancing competitiveness and fostering the development of the creative industry sector within the region.

Established under Republic Act 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, IPOPHL assumes the role of spearheading the administration of intellectual property rights across the nation.

IPOPHL wields the authority and responsibility to oversee and safeguard various forms of intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

Through its vigilant efforts, the agency upholds the rights of creators, inventors, and innovators, fostering an environment conducive to creativity, innovation, and economic growth.