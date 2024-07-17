A three-day integrated immunization campaign will be conducted across towns in Palawan from July 23 to 25.

It will be spearheaded by the Center for Health Development, in partnership with the Provincial Health Office, Department of Health, and Philippine Information Agency.

The campaign will take place in Barangay Aramaywan in Quezon, Barangay Taburi in Rizal, and Barangay Culandanum in Bataraza municipality.

Among the health services to be provided are free vaccinations, including human papillomavirus vaccine, routine immunization for children, bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV), and pneumococcal vaccine.

Nutrition services for children and pregnant women, malaria screening, distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN), oral rehydration solutions (ORS), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) screening will also be available.

A puppet show on bOPV Supplemental Immunization Activity (SIA) will also be featured alongside these health interventions. — Celeste Anna Formoso