Insular Life re-issues affordable Wealth Secure GIO plan

People tend to believe that getting insured while staying invested is only for the wealthy, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Insular Life (InLife) is re-issuing its most popular, easy to apply to, and affordable life insurance with investment plan called the Wealth Secure Guaranteed Issue Offer (Wealth Secure GIO).

“We wanted the public and their families to stay financially protected in a convenient way, as well as to benefit from the economic rebound that we expect as we move forward and recover from the pandemic,” said InLife Chief Marketing Officer Gae L. Martinez.

Further, Martinez added that “by offering this product specifically to millennials, young people and basically anyone who wishes to start their risk protection and investment journey, enjoy the present with less worries and will also have an opportunity to grow their money so they can make their dreams come true through Wealth Secure GIO.”

Wealth Secure GIO is an easy application process because it is done online through an InLife financial advisor and requires no medical examinations.

“The reason it’s called a guaranteed issue offer is because applicants, 18-60 years, are automatically approved,” said Martinez.

This means that policyholders will have the dual benefit of having an affordable security blanket and an investment portfolio at the same time.

Wealth Secure GIO starts at P30,000 per year or for as low as P2,500 per month that can be paid for at least 10 years. The minimum insurance benefits will be five times (5X) of the yearly investment premium.

Wealth Secure GIO is a financial solution suitable for first jobbers, who want to protect their families’ future, and who also wish to enter the stock market, the money market or other investment portfolio, but may not have enough funds to do it on their own.

“We hope that through this product, more and more young Filipinos will be able to prepare for the future, take advantage of this guaranteed issue opportunity for a life insurance plan and be able to invest in one or several of the eight funds managed by our investment team,” Martinez said.

These investment funds are: Money Market, Fixed Income, Balanced Fund, Equity Fund, Growth Fund, Select Equities Fund, Guardian Fund, and ONE Fund.

To apply for this product and know which of these funds are perfect for you visit www.insularlife.com.ph/wealth-secure-gio or call 02-8-876-1800. You may also e-mail inquiry@insular.com.ph to get in touch with an InLife Financial Advisor.

About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd

Insular Life (InLife) is the first, largest, and only mutual Filipino life insurance company in the country with over 110 years of uninterrupted service. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for you and your loved ones.

As a mutual life insurance company, our accountability is to our policyholders. They can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P148 billion and net worth of P37 billion. We have a nationwide presence in 57 branches all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want. Our success is anchored on the growth and security of our partners, policyholders and beneficiaries, because we exist to offer a lifetime for good for everyone. For more information, visit http://www.insularlife.com.ph.

