Insular Foundation commits to help educate women in prison

The Insular Foundation, in partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation (CLFI), recently adopted the Alternative Learning System-Community Learning Center (ALS-CLC) at the Correctional Institution For Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City to help persons deprived of liberty finish their primary education.

This is the first adopted center exclusively for women and the third ALS-CLC partnership between Insular Foundation and CLFI.

Joseph Victor Anacan, CLFI’s program assistant (rightmost) turns over ICT equipment and learning modules to Jovy Balbuena, ALS Supervisor (leftmost); and Myla Ramirez, DepEd Mandaluyong’s education program specialist for ALS (center).

During the e-launch of the ALS center, Insular Foundation Executive Director Ana Maria Soriano expressed optimism that the women beneficiaries will take advantage of the center to complete their education for their personal growth, and for better opportunities upon their reintegration to society.

“There are second chances. Insular Foundation supports Cebu Lhuillier Foundation in this Alternative Learning System program that provides Filipinos with the opportunity to return to their studies and prepare for higher education,” she said.

CIW Deputy Superintendent Kristine Cenal expressed appreciation to Insular Foundation and CLFI for supporting the education of women who are serving jail time.

Department of Education-Mandaluyong City ALS Supervisor, Jovy Balbuena, also thanked the foundations for supporting the government’s ALS program.

CLFI has turned over information and communications technology equipment such as laptop, portable printer, mini projector, and pocket WiFi with initial prepaid load, and learning modules to the ALS center at the CIW. CLFI has also turned over additional learning materials to the ALS center at the Muntinlupa City Jail which was adopted by the foundations last year.

In 2019, Insular Foundation launched this joint project with CLFI to support the first ALS center located at the Pedro Guevera Elementary School in Manila.

Through this program, Insular Foundation will support each of the three Alternative Learning System-Community Learning Centers in Pedro Guevera Elementary School, Muntinlupa City Jail, and Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, for five years.

ALS involves a nine-month classroom-based and community-based learning sessions for elementary and secondary school levels. ALS has also adopted blended learning system wherein learners use digital learning tools or printed modules at the centers.

About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd

Insular Life (InLife) is the first, largest, and only mutual Filipino life insurance company in the country with over 109 years of uninterrupted service. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for you and your loved ones.

As a mutual life insurance company, our accountability is to our policyholders. They can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P143 billion and net worth of P43 billion. We have a nationwide presence in 54 branches all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want. Our success is anchored on the growth and security of our partners, policyholders and beneficiaries, because we exist to offer a lifetime for good for everyone. For more information, visit www.insularlife.com.ph.

About Insular Foundation

Insular Foundation is the corporate social arm of Insular Life (InLife). Established in 1963 and incorporated in 1969, the Foundation was one of the first corporate foundations in the country. Since our inception, we have helped thousands of students attain higher education and achieve a better life through our scholarship grants for college and technician courses. We have assisted hundreds of teachers and school administrators improve their knowledge and skills through in-service training. More recently, we have invested in promoting biodiversity and the sustainability of the environment.



Then and now, we have always believed that investing in the development of the nation’s human and natural resources through education and sustainable environment is a step toward empowering the Filipinos. Our Foundation’s social initiatives are dedicated to pursuing its vision of being a committed partner in building self-reliance and a safe environment for the various communities it serves.



