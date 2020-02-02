Someone shared this story about a man who told the bank manager that his cheque was returned with a note: “Insufficient Funds.” He asked whether it refers to his cheque to the bank?

Despite their “insufficient funds”, that is, their lack of academic learning except for catching fish, Jesus called his first disciples; Andrew, Simon Peter, James, and John to follow him to be “fishers of men”. They didn’t understand what he meant by that yet they followed him without question leaving their fishing paraphernalia behind including their father as in the case of James and John. (Mt. 4:19-20). With his big mission ahead, Jesus could have chosen highly careered personnel for the job, yet he preferred these men with “ insufficient funds”, poor educational qualification. Is this a case of a poor feasibility project study? God’s wisdom, however, proves otherwise.

The disciples’ classroom was out on the streets and villages where Jesus their teacher taught, healed, preached and ministered to the people. It was when Jesus said to them, “Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature,” and they were on their own that they probably understood what, “fishers of men” really meant.

God sees not the worthy but the willing. Our Lord had a hard time dealing with the Pharisees who feel full and entitled. Time has not changed much from then to now, for this Pharisaic germ continues to spread like Coronavirus plaguing the world nowadays.

It is when we acknowledge our having “insufficient funds” that we see our need for God’s mercy. Humility is key to peaceful living and harmonious relationships. When we admit our mistakes, we learn and grow. When you encourage someone to move on despite your own setback, share with the needy even with what little you have or comfort someone despite your own grief, you’ll truly be blessed by God.

On the flip side, someone said that you should not regret being a good person to the wrong people. Your behavior says everything about you, and their behavior says enough about them. People with socially awkward personalities tend to be more loyal to friends and faithful in a relationship. There’s nothing more powerful than showing forgiveness and grace to someone who does not deserve it. You don’t heal yourself by wounding another. People don’t change, they reveal who they are. When people treat you poorly, walk away, smile and keep being you. Don’t ever let someone else’s bitterness change the person you are. Amen on that folks!!

St. Faustina wrote Jesus’ words; “I ask you to offer Me your misery and this very helplessness of yours and, in this way, you will delight Me.”

Pray the Divine Mercy every 3 p.m. Daily pray the Chaplet and the Holy Rosary for peace.

