Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, has accused Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach Adam Levine of having an affair with her that lasted about a year and left her feeling “exploited” and “manipulated.”

Stroh, 23, exposed her affair with Levine by posting videos on Tiktok, where she also showed screenshots of messages in which the American singer praised her for her looks.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh described, claiming she was young, naive, and felt exploited at the time.

She said that at that point, Maroon 5 was practically elevator music.

Videos used are grabbed from the @sumnerstroh Tiktok account



“I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is, but Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I had stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life,” she added, showing screenshots of Instagram messages from Levine.

Levine asked Stroh in one message via his verified IG account if he could name his new baby Sumner. Levine is married to Namibian model Behati Prinsloo.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Levine’s IG message said.

Stroh claimed that at that point, she was in hell because she believed her morals had been “unknowingly compromised.”

As an Instagram model and influencer, she was aware of the potential repercussions of disclosing her relationship with Levine to the public. However, she admitted that she “had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends” she thought she could trust, but one of them had tried to sell her story to a tabloid.

She claimed in a subsequent video that she has been wanting to discuss the inappropriate relationship, and how remorseful, embarrassed and disgusted she feels with herself but has been holding back because she doesn’t want to be perceived as “playing the victim.”

“In reality, it had the opposite effect… something I now realize I didn’t touch on enough was the fact that one of my friends had attempted to sell it, which I realized yesterday whenever they (the tabloid) reached out to me for comment, and so I was completely in frantic,” she said.

The Instagram model emphasized that what she really wanted was to “kill whatever story the tabloid had.”

She added that she believed Levine’s marriage was over at the time of their affair and that he and Prinsloo were only remaining silent to stay out of the public eye.

Stroh said with celebrities like Levine, she assumed that it was just how it was since she’s new to Los Angeles. “That’s why I feel exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said.”

Levine was sending him messages through his verified account, so according to her, there was no reason to doubt his identity any further at that time.

“As soon as I realized that was not the case, I had cut things off with him,” Stroh said.

