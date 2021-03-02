Inner Malampaya Sound remains contaminated with red tide

The coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town remains contaminated with paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) while Honda and Puerto Princesa Bays have been free from the toxin, according to the latest bulletin of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Shellfish Bulletin No. 05 released by BFAR on February 26 said laboratory results for shellfish collected at the Inner Malampaya Sound are still positive for PSP that is beyond regulatory limits.

The bureau stated that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are still not safe for human consumption.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh, washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”

The red tide toxins are known to cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), which can be fatal to human if ingested by consuming shellfishes.

Other coastal waters with positive red tide toxin include Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; Coastal Waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental; Coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga, San Pedro, and Cambatutay Bays in Western Samar; Coastal Waters of Calubian, Leyte, Carigara Bay, Ormoc Bay and Cancato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte, Coastal waters of Biliran Islands; Coastal waters of Guiuan and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental, Lianga Bay and Coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, Murcielagos Bay (Sapang Dalaga and Baliangao) and Coastal waters of Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental; and Taguines Lagoon, Benoni, Mahinog, in Camiguin.

