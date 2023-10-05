Insular Life (InLife), the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurer recently received the Four Golden Arrow Award during the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) and Corporate Governance Scorecard (CGS) Golden Arrow Recognition Ceremony.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the Awards organizers, Institute of Corporate Directors, has recognized InLife for its good corporate governance. The award, the highest among Philippine-based insurance companies, is hinged on the 2022 ACGS and Corporate Governance Scorecard assessment results. This means InLife excelled in all ACGS categories: Rights of members, Equitable treatment of members, Role of stakeholders, Disclosure and transparency, and Responsibilities of the Board.

InLife Executive Chair Nina D. Aguas, in her acceptance message, thanked the ICD for the recognition. “We value this award. It is a seal of continuing excellence, a vote of high confidence for the entire company.”

She also shared how InLife puts a premium on trust, knowing that life insurance as a business is about maintaining and improving the trust placed on it by its stakeholders. “We believe that good corporate governance is not just about compliance; it’s about nurturing a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity. As a mutual company, we are primarily accountable to our policyholders, and this means that we are always mindful of our reputational and business equities/ as these are vital to our sustainable and long-term success.”

The ACGS and CGS Golden Arrow Recognition serves as a testament to the continuing efforts of Philippine companies to raise the level of compliance to the ASEAN Corporate Governance principles. InLife supports ICD’s vision of being the key catalyst in bringing positive change, inclusivity, and sustainable development to the Philippine corporate governance ecosystem.