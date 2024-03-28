A video taken inside the civilian supply boat Unaizah May 4 (UM4) shows the ordeal endured by its crew and the military personnel for rotation, some of whom were injured as they were bombarded by the forceful blasts from the water cannons of two China Coast Guard ships on Saturday while en route to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The 2:41-minute video opens with the individuals onboard seen hastily moving positions from near the stairs to the other side because their location is being targeted with water. Two successfully managed to cross over before the CCG begin attacking again with water.

Following this, one can be heard shouting “Tama na, Lord” (Enough, Lord!), seemingly appealing for divine intervention to stop China’s hostile actions. Despite the plea, the CCG persistently shoots powerful jets of water because it does not hear the cries.

The scene continues with one person exclaiming, “Grabe na” (This is to much), followed by another yelling, “Whoa, my God!”

UM4 and the severe damage it sustained on March 23 as a result of two CCG ships blasting it with water. (Photo by Gerald Ticke)

Amidst them, items and personal belongings are scattered, and water drips incessantly from all over due to the relentless bombardment. Wood planks, plywood, and other materials comprising the boat have been dislodged from their nails.

The entire video portrays a situation of chaos and destruction, catching everyone off guard, especially considering it’s happening on a small boat.

A few minutes after the water cannoning ceased, shouts became audible, urgently calling for their medic to assist with a reported injury.

‘Medic, medic! Corpsman, corpsman!” echoes through the vessel, signaling the need for immediate medical attention due to individuals who were struck by something inside UM4.

During his visit to assess their condition on March 26, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. presented three military personnel who had sustained “serious” injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at Camp Ricarte Station Hospital, located within the Western Command (Wescom) headquarters.

One of them has a wound beneath the left eye, necessitating 13 stitches, and an injury to the right arm.

Two others have bandages wrapped around their heads, with one bearing a deep laceration that required five stitches after being thrown twice due to the water pressure. He is still feeling pain in his chest and back as a result of the attack.

None of them can recall the type of debris that struck them, causing their injuries.

“Tumilapon ako sa dingding,” the soldier with a deep wound on the head said.

“Siya yong tinamaan directly ng water stream—ganoon kalakas. Kung wala yong dingding na yon, baka tumilapon siya sa dagat. Ayaw nating mangyari yon,” Brawner said.

Despite their harrowing experience, they are all determined to return to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin, emphasizing that what occurred was part of their duty.

“Oo, part ng trabaho namin,” the soldier with a wound under the left eye said, adding that their families have already been informed about what happened, and that they understand the situation.

Brawner awarded each of them the Wounded Personnel Medal and the Military Merit Medal (Ad Interim), in addition to providing financial assistance.

The AFP chief said the first to come to their rescue to provide medical aid was a team from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan accompanied him to also assess their condition and see how they are doing.

Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said that they would undertake repairs on UM4 due to the extensive damage it sustained.

“Irerepair namin—mostly structural ang [damage] kasi made of light materials yon, alam niyo naman ang lantsa. Pagbuga noong water cannons, talagang nagtalsikan. But if you see yong hull, it’s made of hardwood—hindi siya tinablan,” Carlos said.

Media personnel were present at the military port in Puerto Princesa City on March 27, where they personally witnessed the now poor condition of UM4.

After sustaining damage to its three windshields on March 5, all of them are now broken despite being reinforced with plywood.

“Ubos, ubos—dati tatlo lang, and then we reinforced it for this mission. Tinakpan namin ng plywood, and parang may [silipan] lang—pero even that did not work. Ubos ang windshields,” Carlos said.

The sleeping quarters on the second floor, meant for both crew and passengers, now lack walls as they were destroyed. Furthermore, the railings have been broken and detached from their fastenings.

Carlos said UM4 returned to Puerto Princesa City on its own power.

Located in the West Philippine Sea, Ayungin, also known internationally as Second Thomas Shoal, sits approximately 105 nautical miles west of Palawan. This shoal is of strategic importance, lying within one of the globe’s most vital sea lanes.

It not only facilitates major shipping routes but is also believed to harbor extensive underwater oil and gas reserves.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era ship that the Philippine government purposefully grounded in 1999 to serve as a temporary military outpost, is located on the shoal. The warship is manned by a rotation of AFP personnel, and symbolizes the country’ assertion of sovereignty over this contested region.

The area surrounding the shoal has witnessed numerous standoffs in recent years, emblematic of the wider tensions that plague the South China Sea.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) frequently features in discussions about the legal foundations of claims in the South China Sea. A notable 2016 arbitration ruling under UNCLOS heavily favored the Philippines’ stance against China. Despite this, China has not recognized the decision, maintaining its presence and activities in the contested waters.