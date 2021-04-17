INITIAL GUIDELINES FOR DECLARED CRITICAL AREAS
Following is a summary of the initial guidelines released by the City government effective April 16, for the five barangays classified as “Critical Zones” – San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel, San Jose and Sta. Monica. Their classification as Critical Zone are effective between April 16, 2021 to April 30, 2021.
The areas covered will be placed under Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ), with the following regulations and activities:
- strict implementation of social distancing and minimum public health standards
- strict limitation on movements of residents within the zone and setting up of checkpoints and perimeter control in the boundaries of each zones
- monitoring, surveillance, testing and disinfection activities
- implementation of social amelioration program
- Strict Home Quarantine for all residents living inside Critical Zones, particularly 18 yrs and below and 65 years and above, those with health risks and co-morbidities and pregnant women
Those who can go out of Critical Zones:
- family members tasked to procure food
- medicine and essential goods or services
- employees of establishments that are allowed to open
- employees of offices that are outside the Critical Zones provided they have Quarantine Pass.
Establishments that may open on full on-site capacity:
- hospitals, health emergency and frontline centers
- agriculture industries
- logistics service providers
- essential and priority construction projects, manufacturers of essential goods
- manufacturers/distributors suppliers of construction and maintenance works
- essential retail trade and service including public market, supermarket, grocery stores, convenient stores, pharmacies, hardware, office supplies, bicycle shops, laundry shops, water refilling stations, food preparation industries (but limited to take out and delivery), public transport providers and operators.
Establishments that may open on 50% capacity:
- media establishments
Skeleton workforce on-site:
- dental, rehabilitation, optometry and other medical clinics for the treatment of illness or injuries
- veterinary clinics, banks, money transfer, pawnshops, water supply and janitorial services and facilities, energy sector including gasoline stations
- telecommunications companies, funeral and embalming services, security personnel licensed by the PNP, printing establishments authorized by BIR, repair and maintenance of machinery and equipment vehicles, leasing of real and personal properties, recruitment and placement for permitted sectors, teachers professors and other staff for purposes of conduction online/offline classes, processing of student credentials, requirements and documents, lawyers providing legal services, establishments buying and selling consumer goods or services via the internet, government offices and agencies, courts, hotels and accommodations with valid DOT accreditation
Prohibited activities inside Critical Zones
- meetings and gatherings (except those intended for health services, government services and humanitarian activities authorized by the government)
- attending funeral activities (except for immediate family)
- visiting residents in other critical zones
- face-to-face or in-person classes
- all leisure and sports activities including jogging and walking
Persons allowed to enter Critical Zones
- those who are receiving vaccinations inside critical zones
- vehicles passing through the north national highway, south national highway, Junction 1 (Capitol), Barangay San Miguel or vice versa
- cargo and delivery services
- official service of public utility companies
- APOR (health and emergency frontline services and uniformed personnel, government officials and employees on official travel
- persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons
- persons going to and from the airport
- those going back home from work outside the Critical Zones
- public utility vehicle operators
- employees working for office or establishments allowed to operate under ECQ (banks, money remittances, hospitals, groceries, gas stations), employees of establishments allowed to upon under ECQ.
IDs recognized to gain access to Critical Zones:
- valid employment ID
- certificate of employment
- quarantine pass for those exiting Critical Zones
