INITIAL GUIDELINES FOR DECLARED CRITICAL AREAS

Following is a summary of the initial guidelines released by the City government effective April 16, for the five barangays classified as “Critical Zones” – San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel, San Jose and Sta. Monica. Their classification as Critical Zone are effective between April 16, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

The areas covered will be placed under Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ), with the following regulations and activities:

strict implementation of social distancing and minimum public health standards

strict limitation on movements of residents within the zone and setting up of checkpoints and perimeter control in the boundaries of each zones

monitoring, surveillance, testing and disinfection activities

implementation of social amelioration program

Strict Home Quarantine for all residents living inside Critical Zones, particularly 18 yrs and below and 65 years and above, those with health risks and co-morbidities and pregnant women

Those who can go out of Critical Zones:

family members tasked to procure food

medicine and essential goods or services

employees of establishments that are allowed to open

employees of offices that are outside the Critical Zones provided they have Quarantine Pass.

Establishments that may open on full on-site capacity:

hospitals, health emergency and frontline centers

agriculture industries

logistics service providers

essential and priority construction projects, manufacturers of essential goods

manufacturers/distributors suppliers of construction and maintenance works

essential retail trade and service including public market, supermarket, grocery stores, convenient stores, pharmacies, hardware, office supplies, bicycle shops, laundry shops, water refilling stations, food preparation industries (but limited to take out and delivery), public transport providers and operators.

Establishments that may open on 50% capacity:

media establishments

Skeleton workforce on-site:

dental, rehabilitation, optometry and other medical clinics for the treatment of illness or injuries

veterinary clinics, banks, money transfer, pawnshops, water supply and janitorial services and facilities, energy sector including gasoline stations

telecommunications companies, funeral and embalming services, security personnel licensed by the PNP, printing establishments authorized by BIR, repair and maintenance of machinery and equipment vehicles, leasing of real and personal properties, recruitment and placement for permitted sectors, teachers professors and other staff for purposes of conduction online/offline classes, processing of student credentials, requirements and documents, lawyers providing legal services, establishments buying and selling consumer goods or services via the internet, government offices and agencies, courts, hotels and accommodations with valid DOT accreditation

Prohibited activities inside Critical Zones

meetings and gatherings (except those intended for health services, government services and humanitarian activities authorized by the government)

attending funeral activities (except for immediate family)

visiting residents in other critical zones

face-to-face or in-person classes

all leisure and sports activities including jogging and walking

Persons allowed to enter Critical Zones

those who are receiving vaccinations inside critical zones

vehicles passing through the north national highway, south national highway, Junction 1 (Capitol), Barangay San Miguel or vice versa

cargo and delivery services

official service of public utility companies

APOR (health and emergency frontline services and uniformed personnel, government officials and employees on official travel

persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons

persons going to and from the airport

those going back home from work outside the Critical Zones

public utility vehicle operators

employees working for office or establishments allowed to operate under ECQ (banks, money remittances, hospitals, groceries, gas stations), employees of establishments allowed to upon under ECQ.

IDs recognized to gain access to Critical Zones:

valid employment ID

certificate of employment

quarantine pass for those exiting Critical Zones

