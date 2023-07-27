Power tools have been indispensable in the lives of the people of Palawan, aiding them in tasks related to construction, gardening, and manufacturing. Their utility extends beyond major projects and extends to everyday activities of the local residents.

The increased number of activities also call for an increased number of quality yet affordable tools, which now made possible through the first-ever INGCO in Palawan.

It is also aligned with the nature of business run by Angela & Kat Tiotangco’s family in leasing and construction. Her family also observed the demand for generator due to frequent power interruptions as some of their operations deal with tourism industry.

“Initial need na nakita namin was generator until inaral namin ang market at nakita namin na may demand rin for power tools. Like angle grinder good for DIY projects, tools for construction kaya naisip namin na maglagay ng INGCO, because one-stop shop siya for your every tool needs “she said.

Following its soft opening on May 10 and subsequent grand opening on June 30, the store’s management received a positive response from the local community.

Customers who had the opportunity to visit the shop recognized the benefits of having a brick-and-mortar store, especially those who had previously relied solely on online purchases.

The store also commits to be reliable with technical assistance and providing warranty.

“Masasabi namin na affordable and good quality ang tools na mayroon ang Ingco, And we’re glad to be one of the people who brought it sa Palawan. Besides being affordable, dahil kami ang pinaka-main na Ingco concept store sa Palawan, nakakapag-offer din kami ng warranty,”she said.

Currently, the store provides a range of tools, including those for construction, gardening, and hand use. INGCO is actively planning to expand its product offerings to cater to the ongoing needs of the local residents in Palawan.

Moreover, with INGCO’s tagline “Basta May Pilipino May INGCO” Both the Ingco Management and the Tiotangco sisters are open to the idea of extending its shop presence in the future to other towns within the province, such as Narra and El Nido.

The one-stop shop, conveniently serving the needs of Palaweños, is situated at San Pedro National Highway, adjacent to TGT Vulcanizing. Operating hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday.