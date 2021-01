Info drive promoting vaccination urged by Capitol

Ex-officio Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, who proposed the resolution, said the campaign is needed in order to allay fears of vaccination among the public.

The provincial board has passed a resolution calling for a sweeping information and education campaign to encourage Palawan residents to accept vaccinations once they are available.

Ex-officio Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, who proposed the resolution, said the campaign is needed in order to allay fears of vaccination among the public.

“Marami kasing haka-haka tungkol sa mga bakuna, na kapag nabakunahan ka daw marunong ka na mag-Intsik, kapag babakunahan ay may mamatay. Para malaman talaga ng taumbayan kung paano at sino ang involve dito sa pagbabakuna,” he said.

Zaballa said that the municipal government offices in the province should appoint a person who will handle the information campaign.

“Ito ay minumungkahi ng Liga ng mga Barangay na ang ating mga local government units ay magtalaga talaga o magkaroon ng mga IEC kung paano ito gagamitin at sino ang mga tao na dapat involve sa pagbabakuna,” he said.

“Kaya mayroon tayong resolution na ang mga LGU ay dapat magfunction itong mga information people para maliwanagan ang ating mga kababayan,” Zaballa added.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts