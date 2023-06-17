A local restobar has stepped up its game to not only offer entertainment but also help promote seafood dishes among party-goers in the city as part of their nightlife experience.

Horizon Bar and Seafood Restaurant was initially designed for spending your night with a party and drinks. A then-small place opened its space on January 28 along the North National Highway.

However, the management decided to reintroduce the place as a restobar showcasing the fusion of dishes made from seafood in Palawan. Operations Manager Francis Abacial said that they have broadened their market to all ages.

“Palawan has no special dish or signature dish. We are more on seafood in Palawan, bakit hindi natin i-promote, siya lang nag-o-offer ng fresh dito sa San Manuel,” he said.

The best sellers on the menu are steamed lapu-lapu, sweet and sour lapu-lapu, salt and pepper squid, and stuffed squid.

The dishes can be enjoyed in a homey interior showcasing local materials fused with modern style. They can be appreciated along with the acoustic performances, which give a chill vibe for diners from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The performances will be followed by comedy shows and live performances from Manila band until 2 a.m.

“Gusto namin na pareho makilala, as a place both for food and entertainment,” he said.

The location of the restobar is strategic, as it can cater to diners who do not want to spend much time traveling to the Poblacion area.

The space can also be used for different gatherings, including in its al fresco area.

For inquiries, diners may contact 09171445511 or visit their Facebook page at Horizon Bar and Seafood Restaurant.