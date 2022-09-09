- Advertisement by Google -

The severe tropical storm Inday is forecast to intensify into a typhoon in the next 12 hours and its trough will bring rains over the MIMAROPA region.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Friday that Inday is moving upward closer to the northern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Its trough is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas area.

It was estimated at 732 kilomters east of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is moving northward at 20kph.

The trough will also affect Northern Samar, Bicol region, and Quezon province.

- Advertisement -

“Makikita natin na patuloy na siyang kikilos northwest direction then magri-recurve towards the north at ready na siya mag-exit ng Tuesday ng gabi hanggang sa Wednesday ng umaga. Hopefully patuloy ang pagkilos nito papalayo ng bansa,” he said.

The monitoring is more critical from Saturday to Sunday.

“Meron tayong binabantayan na isa pang senaryo sa ngayon. Kung ito ay kikilos ganito ay wala tayong aasahan na signal pero pag ito ay bumaba pa bahagya sa may bandang silangan ng Itbayat, Batanes— possible maglagay tayo ng signal number one over the extreme Northern Luzon dahil sa paglapit ng bagyo sa kalupaan ng dulong hilagang Luzon,” he added.

Aside from rains caused by its trough, Inday is less likely to bring heavy rains in the country within the forecast period. PAGASA added that raising the tropical cyclone wind signal remains unlikely.

Inday may exit PAR early next week, PAGASA added.

Inday may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes at 2.0 to 4 meters and Babuyan Islands at 1.5 to 3.0 meters beginning mid to late Saturday. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts