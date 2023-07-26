At least 120 children from the barangays of Calasaguen, Maasin, Mambalot, and Ipilan in Brooke’s Point town are currently undergoing a feeding program initiated by Ipilan Nickel Corporation in cooperation with the Provincial Nutrition Action Office (PNAO) of the provincial government of Palawan.

The feeding program was initiated by INC through its Social Development Management Program (SDMP) in celebration of the Nutrition Month. This is the 2nd year that INC is conducting the feeding program in the four barangays.

The feeding program will run for a period of 120 days where children will receive health and nutritious food every lunch time.

PNAO head Rachel Paladan said that data gathered by PNAO showed that while the municipality of Brooke’s Point is at the top five with lowest malnutrition prevalence rate in the province, the four barangays were identified as among the highest in malnutrition prevalence rate, particularly children who are underweight and stunted.

“But aside from the feeding program, we will also conduct nutrition education where we have learning modules for parents which includes the malnutrition prevalence rate program to enrich their knowledge in nutrition to improve the health of children and avoid malnutrition,” she said during the launch of the program on Friday, July 21.

While stunting cannot be reversed and its result is permanent damage, one of the interventions that PNAO can do is the conduct of feeding program for those who are undernourished, Paladan said.