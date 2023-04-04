Agents from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at its Makati Extension Office has detained an American who has a standing warrant of arrest for lewd behavior.

According to the BI, the 53-year-old American was requesting a two-month extension of his tourist visa.

“During the evaluation and derogatory check, our BI officers in Makati found out that the accused is included in the BI’s Active Alert List which was issued last February 6,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

It was learned that the Lapu-Lapu City Family Court of the Seventh Judicial Region issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on November 9, 2022, after prosecutors filed against him two counts of violation of Section 5(b), Article III of Republic Act No. 7610, or lascivious conduct.

After the initial screening, the BI immediately informed the Philippine National Police (PNP) Makati Warrant Section to formally serve the WOA to the American.

Tansingco then warned aliens against criminal activities in the country.

“If these foreigners want to enjoy their stay in the Philippines, they should learn how to respect our people especially our women and children,” he said. “The law will not condone such acts. If proven guilty, he then shall serve his sentence and be deported thereafter,” added Tansingco.

The American was turned over to the PNP who effected the warrant of arrest.

