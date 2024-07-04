A total of 11 master cases of smuggled cigarettes were confiscated while aboard a roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) passenger ship in Jolo, Sulu, recently.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a post Wednesday that all the items were seized on June 28 in Sulu by the Coast Guard Sea Marshal Force, in collaboration with the Coast Guard Station Western Sulu and the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group, with an estimated value of ₱745,000.

On July 1, the confiscated items were turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).