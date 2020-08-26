“Illegal structures” are causing flooding in parts of the city

Engineer Jovenee Sagun, City Planning Office (CPO) chief, told the City Council on Monday, that no structure are not allowed on top of any waterways, pointing to an example.

The City Planning Office has blamed the recent flooding around the city from structures that were built on top of existing natural waterways.

Engineer Jovenee Sagun, City Planning Office (CPO) chief, told the City Council on Monday, that no structure are not allowed on top of any waterways, pointing to an example.

“Ang alam ko illegal ang pagtatambak doon [sa A&A] kasi na-isyuhan ‘yan ng notice of violation and yet they continue to fill the area,” Sagun said.

Sagun also explained that structures built on top of waterways were based on permits issued by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Sagun pointed out that there are exemptions on the implementation such as “introducing interventions” not to impede natural waterways or the use of “proper box culvert”.

“Tingin ko naman kung mag-introduce sila ng interventions na hindi ma-iimpede ang flow ng water huwag lang nating haharangan. Kaya nga na a-allow ‘yong ibang mga structures makapag-tayo basta proper box culvert ay naitayo nila at tuloy-tuloy pa rin ‘yong daloy ng tubig,” she said.

Councilor Elgin Damasco said that certain structures have caused flooding in Barangay San Jose. However, the CPO explained that they have already submitted a master drainage system plan in 2014.

“Inuna nila itong San Pedro pero pinaki-usapan namin noon pa na isusunod itong sa may public market. Wala pa pong pondo kasi medyo mataas ‘yong investment cost nito,” Sagun said.

(With a report from Romar Miranda)

