Local authorities thwarted an illegal logging operation in Brgy. Princesa Urduja, Narra, Palawan, on February 12.

Bantay Palawan, in collaboration with 2nd SOU Maritime Group, MENRO Narra, and Narra Anti-Crime Task Force, seized a chainsaw and approximately 137 board feet of illegally felled mahogany and bangkal trees valued at ₱4,110.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of two suspects, both of whom were residents of Narra.

The individuals are now facing charges for violating RA 9175, the Chainsaw Regulation Act, and Presidential Decree 705, or the Forestry Code of the Philippines.

The confiscated items and suspects are currently under the custody of MSBC-Narra MLET and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) for proper disposition.