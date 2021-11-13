The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has begun delivering the first dose of anti-coronavirus disease vaccines to around 95% of its inmates, with the objective of inoculating the remaining in three sub-colonies by the end of 2021.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista claimed Saturday, November 13, that around 95% of the 1,700 individuals detained inside the Iwahig sub-colony had already been vaccinated between November 5 and 6.

He said the ICF has 2,737 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) spread throughout four sub-colonies, and that they intend to administer the first dose soon to the others in Inagawan, Montible, and Sta. Lucia.

Photo from IPPF PIO

“Lahat ng kolonya, enough naman ang vaccine. Ang scheduling lang na ibibigay ng city at ng vaccinators. Inaantay na lang natin ang schedule uli para sa ibang kolonya pero the entire Iwahig ay mababakunahan,” he said.

“Nag-full force na kami ng suporta for the sake of our PDLs. Si COVID ay walang exemption and recently, hindi natin maitatanggi na pinasok na rin si Iwahig, especially si Montible na nagkaroon ng cases of not more than 200 — 180, more or less. Naisakatuparan na rin ang pagbabakuna sa Iwahig, hindi na rin magtatagal ay ‘yong three sub-colonies of course mabakunahan din natin para paglaya naman nila ay bakunado na sila,” he added.

Evangelista said that the ICF requested the city government for the immunization and was granted the brands Sputnik, Pfizer, and Sinovac. Apart from the PDL, vaccines were also administered to 240 staff and around 120 dependents.

On August 12, the ICF administration, led by CSupt. Joel Calvelo, directed its hospital to cooperate with the city government over the COVID-19 vaccine allotment for workers and PDL.

The penal institution expressed its determination to attain a vaccination rate of around 100% in ICF sub-colonies.

“May cases kasi na hindi siya pwede bakunahan, kailangan pa obserbahan like may karamdaman. Hindi natin masabi na 100 percent but at least, nearer to 100 percent ay bakunado na sa central sub-colony,” he said.

By the end of November, the second dosage in the Iwahig sub-colony may be arranged. While the next vaccination will take place in Inagawan, the ICF’s second biggest sub-colony, followed by Montible and Sta. Lucia.

“Sa tatlong kolonya, baka two days uli ibigay sa amin ng vaccinator team, baka kunin na lang namin. From Montible, dalhin na lang namin ng ospital ng Inagawan, sa Montible kasi at Sta. Lucia ay walang ospital. Ifi-ferry namin ang PDLs at uunti lang din kasi ang Sta. Lucia—probably Inagawan ang mauuna,” he added.