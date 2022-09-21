- Advertisement by Google -

Palawan 2nd District Board Member Al Nashier M. Ibba has triggered renewed discussions on the idea of a government takeover of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), stating it is necessary to avert an imminent power crisis.

Ibba said in a privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session on Tuesday that he filed a resolution requesting President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., through the Department of Energy, to conduct a study for the possible intervention of the national government.

He added that the province needs help from the national government regarding the energy situation, which he said is currently being experienced not only by Palawan but other provinces in Luzon as well.

In 2018, when there were a lot of brownouts in the province, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte brought up the idea of taking over PALECO.

The neophyte board member also stated that while the possible takeover of the national government cannot be guaranteed, he said it is not only one of the possible solutions that he can think of at present.

“Marami namang paraan pero hindi 100 percent. Mayroon tayong short-term solution, meron ding long-term, which is mas kailangan natin,” Ibba said in an interview with the media.

“According kay Congressman Edgar Salvame, mayroong short term na hanggang December lang. After that, ano na ang gagawin ng PALECO? So kailangan, meron tayong long term solution, ang maganda siguro, magpatulong tayo sa national government,” he added.

Ibba also said the idea of privatizing PALECO was also talked about in connection with the possible takeover.

“Hindi pa natin masabi kung anong klaseng takeover, kaya nga ang proposal ay pag-aralan, pag-usapan kasama ang national government, provincial government at yung city government. Lalo na ngayon, yung NAPOCOR hindi pa nakapagbayad so hindi tayo sigurado. Yung Delta P baka mag-shutdown dahil hindi pa nabayaran yung mahigit P400 million,” he said.

He likewise said that another long-term solution that he thought of is the establishment of additional power plants, particularly with the use of renewable energy like solar and wind.

“Renewable or kahit ano basta sa tingin natin ay hindi makakasama sa ating kalikasan, maraming option. Binanggit yan ni Pangulong Marcos doon sa kanyang SONA na kailangan magdagdag ng power plant. Tingin ko isa sa pinakamagandang solution,” he said.

“Sa ngayon meron tayong proposals pero maliliit lang yun. Ang kailangan natin ay malaking renewable power plant so pag nandoon na at napag-usapan na ng national, provincial at city, siguro kasama na yun. Kailangan lang talaga magkaroon ng joint meeting,” he concluded.

