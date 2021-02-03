IATF-TWG to discuss mask requirement for private vehicles

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID)-Technical Working Group (TWG) will tackle again a policy requiring two or more persons inside a private vehicle to wear face masks after it drew flak.

In a Viber message to reporters on Tuesday, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the requirement was already approved by the IATF-EID in 2020 and applies to all private vehicles, even those carrying individuals living in the same household.

“Kung may kasama, required na magsuot ng mask. Hindi na-qualify noon kung magkasama ba sa loob ng bahay, magkapamilya, etc. (If the driver has a passenger, they are required to wear masks. It was not qualified then whether living in the same household, family members, etc.),” she said.

However, she said the matter will be discussed by the IATF-TWG on Wednesday, noting that there will be no apprehensions made for those who violate the policy until a final decision is made.

“Kailangan maplantsa ang enforcement details kung mapagkasunduan to implement exemptions (Enforcement details will need to be ironed out especially if they agree to implement exemptions),” she said.

Earlier, the Land Transportation Office announced that masks are required even inside private vehicles based on a recommendation made by the Department of Health. (PNA)