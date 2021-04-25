Husband appeals for support for wife fighting COVID-19

Amie Villa is presently sedated and intubated on her 28th day at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The husband of a COVID-19 patient fighting for her life is appealing for support from good Samaritans to raise funds to pay the P4.6 million hospital bills she has accumulated.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Judy Velasco said his wife Amie Villa is presently sedated and intubated on her 28th day at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“Sabi ng doctor nga may sign of recovery na kasi kapag iniilawan ang mata niya, namumulat naman, pero pinapatulog pa rin siya, sedated pa rin. Kasi kapag ginising or binawasan ‘yong oxygen level niya, parang nagkakaroon ng problema kaya bina-balance ng doctor ‘yong oxygen niya at mga gamot,” he told Palawan News on Sunday.

His family attempted to seek government medical assistance at the early stage of Amie Villa’s case on March 26. However, due to the surge of infections recorded in Manila, they failed. They even called private hospitals which were already full of patients that time before they made it to the St. Luke’s Medical Center.

His wife has experienced cardiac arrest a couple of times and fortunately, has been revived twice.

The pain brought by the virus also hurt their finances as the bill ran fast with their average daily rate of around P200,000. The family was able to manage raising P1.2 million during the first two weeks, but now is in need for additional funds as she continues to recover.

Their hospital bills have ran up to P4.6 million and the hospital management has required them to pay at least 50 percent.

“Ang hinihingi ng ospital ngayon ay makabayad kami ng 50 percent or else, kami na mismo ang bibili ng gamot, hindi na manggagaling sa ospital. Ang problema namin, kung meron sana na guarantee letter,” he said.

The health protocols implemented this time of pandemic also challenged their movement and immediate remedial measures to pay half of the total bill which is required by the hospital management.

“Because of the policy of the said hospital, we will be forced to comply with the cash to cash basis in purchasing medicines needed for the continuing treatment especially now that she’s already recovering from said virus infection,” he said.

His family also tried to call their friends and even some politicians inside and outside Palawan in the hope to vouch for them or provide a guarantee letter.

“Meron akong dalawang anak na nandoon sa Manila, sila ‘yong nagmo-monitor kaso hindi rin sila makapasok sa ospital kasi health protocol and hospital rule habang nasa ICU ang pasyente. Nagvi-video call na lang kami tuwing 6-7:00 ng gabi. Nakikita namin ang itsura niya ang kaso hindi namin makausap. Hanggang ganon lang, hindi namin alam kung naririnig o hindi,” he said.

His wife went to Manila during the first week of March for a transaction. By March 26, she began to have difficulty breathing and was admitted to the hospital. Since that day, he had never seen his wife in person, he said.

“Noong first week ng March ay nandoon na siya sa Manila, may transaction sana siya sa Nueva Viscaya. Ang kaso, ‘yong kasama niyang financial sana sa transaction, parang may COVID na siguro. Pagkagaling sa Nueva Viscaya, two days after, namatay ‘yong doctor from Pampanga, baka ‘yon ang nakahawa sa kanila, lahat sila sa container van na walo, nag-positive lahat, si misis ang pinakagrabe kasi meron na siyang ubo-ubo noong bumalik siya sa Puerto,” he said.

He said that it is also a struggle on their part that they could not sell their property due to the absence of buyers at this time.

During this difficult phase on their family, he said that they greatly depend on prayers.

“Nagpi-pray na lang kami mag-aama, mga anak ko. Sa ngayon, maliban sa mga posting-posting, may mga tumutulong din, may P500, meron pa nga P20, P25, okay lang. Kasi kapag naipon, nakakatulong din. Sa GCash lang din sila nagpapadala,” he said.

He said that on his post that any voluntary financial assistance, vouch, or guarantee letter for their family will be the greatest help for his wife’s continuing recovery.

Interested donors may send him a text message or through his email address with the complete name so he could send the link for online payments connected directly to the billing department of the hospital. Financial assistance can also send to his GCash account at 09060134439. A copy of the receipt will also be sent to donors as proof of payment made towards his wife’s hospital bill.

“I am encouraging to please also help spread the post for any helping hand from P1 peso and up. We cordially acknowledge your wholeheartedly help for my wife’s continuing recovery,” he said.

