Humid temperature caused by easterly winds

The easterlies will continue to bring about humid temperatures around the country.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies or trade winds are the warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean and are directly affecting the country, especially the Luzon area.

“Dahil sa easterlies, patuloy pa rin mararanasan sa buong Luzon ang mainit at maalinsangan na panahon ngunit pagdating ng hapon o gabi, posible ang pagkakaroon pa rin ng pulo-pulong mga pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog sa dakong hapon at gabi,” he said.

The Kalayaan Islands will have 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 26 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The sea condition of seaboards surrounding the province will be a slight to moderate condition.

“Sa ating mga mangingisda ay wala tayong nakataas na gale warning sa kasalukuyan kaya ligtas sila na makakapalaot sa baybaying-dagat ng ating bansa. Paalala sa ating mga mangingisda na kapag tayo ay inabutan ng thunderstorm sa ating karagatan ay lumalakas ang hangin kaya pinag-iingat pa rin sila na kung sakaling maabutan sila ng mga thunderstorm,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts