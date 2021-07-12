Humid day for Monday’s forecast

Easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean are directly affecting most parts of the country causing humid temperature throughout the day, the state weather bureau stated in its Monday forecast.

Meno Mendoza, senior weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that scattered rains, lightning, and thunderstorms are still likely to occur.

No storms however is expected to develop and affect the country in the next two to three days, PAGASA added.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay patuloy pa rin nakakaapekto itong easterlies o itong mainit na hangin nagmumula sa dagat Pasipiko sa halos buong kapuluan kaya ang malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ay patuloy na makararanas ng maaliwalas na panahon,” he said.

The seaboards of the country are at slight to moderate conditions, he added.

“Sa ating mga mangingisda at gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, wala tayong nakataas na gale warning kaya ligtas pa rin makakapalaot sa alin man baybaying-dagat ng ating bansa,” he said.

