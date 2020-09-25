Human rights commission gives relief packs, face masks to Tagbanua IPs

The beneficiaries on September 10 were from the barangays of Pancol, Old Guinlo, and Bato during the “Just Human Rights Project.

Relief packs and face masks were distributed to some 150 young Tagbanua by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) from three barangays in Taytay during the human rights project activity of its regional office recently.

CHR’s regional and Palawan offices carried out the project with the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay for indigenous young people as part of the goal to keep them safe from the deadly virus.

Atty. Dennis Mosquera of CHR MIMAROPA said they aim to reach out to the young IPs in Palawan, specifically in the town of Taytay. Each relief pack for them contains milk, rice, vitamins, and face masks.

“Partner natin ang CHR Palawan dito at nais nating makaabot ng mga tulong katulad nito para sa mga kabataang katutubo sa Palawan at isa ang bayan ng Taytay na napagkalooban. Salamat din sa Just Go Human Rights Project,marami pang pagkakataon na makapag abot tayo ng tulong sa buong rehiyon,” he said.

Mosquera said they will also distribute more relief packs not only in Palawan, but throughout MIMAROPA.

Meanwhile, Mosquera called on the Palaweños to continue to safeguard human rights, especially now that the country is in the midst of a crisis.

“Ang human rights ay napaka importante lalo na sa panahon ngayon minsan may naaabuso tayong mga kababayang kapos sa buhay,dito lang ang CHR para tulungan sila kung kinakailangan na mapangalagaan ang kanilang mga karapatan,” he added.