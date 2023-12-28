The Hubble Space Telescope, a project of NASA and the European Space Agency, has captured images of a spiral galaxy located 100 million light-years away in the constellation Camelopardalis.

NASA said the galaxy is 200,000 light-years across, about twice the size of the Milky Way, and shares a similar shape and composition. In the images, young stars in blue are near the galaxy’s edges, while older stars in red are towards the center.

The first image shows the galaxy’s spiral arms in blue extending from a yellow-white center, with galaxies and stars in the foreground. The second image highlights the left side of the galaxy, with a yellow glow from the center and blue spiral arms forming outward semi-circles.

NASA said the images are credited to ESA/Hubble & NASA, captured by V. Antoniou, and acknowledged by Judy Schmidt. They provide insights into the structure and star formation of galaxies and contribute to the understanding of the universe.