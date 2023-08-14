At the moment, Netflix’s “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” holds the top spot in the Philippines’ Netflix Top 10 Movies.

The streaming service said the series serves as a dose of inspiration during challenging times. The protagonist, Akira Tendo (played by Eiji Akaso), toils away at a demanding job where he faces constant harassment from his superior, leaving him feeling drained and lifeless.

However, when a zombie outbreak takes over the town, Akira finds an unexpected source of excitement – he no longer has to endure his office job. Yet, he soon realizes that his main goal is to survive the zombie apocalypse. To make the most of his situation, Akira devises a bucket list of 100 things he aims to achieve before turning into a zombie. He embarks on this list alongside Shizuka (Mai Shiraishi) and Kencho (Shuntaro Yanagi).

Much like Akira, facing significant challenges doesn’t always require substantial weaponry; maintaining an optimistic mindset can be even more potent. In that spirit, here are some ways to nurture positivity, allowing you to lead your best life even amidst the most trying circumstances.

Look at the bright side

Akira, who’s more worried about being late for work rather than zombies trying to eat him, eventually realizes the advantage of being in a zombie apocalypse: He doesn’t need to go to work! Having a rosy outlook helps him survive, giving him the focus to think of important things like his bucket list.

Listen to your favorite music

Music can be a powerful source of inspiration to keep you going. It’s part of Akira’s personal arsenal when he’s out on the streets of Tokyo looking for supplies. Listening to his favorite jam while outrunning a zombie horde is next-level superhero stuff.

Eat delicious food

Trying to survive a zombie apocalypse without having any survival skills sounds like a lost cause. But props to Akira for staying alive and rewarding himself with good food while he’s at it.

Think of your crush

Like Akira, thinking of your crush can give you the motivation to finish the task at hand. That kilig feeling will instantly put a smile on your face and boost your energy.

Find a friend

Two heads are better than one. No man is an island. Teamwork makes the dream work. All are true, especially when it comes to survival. Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka may have their differences but when working together to survive, they’re golden.

Make time for self-care

Life’s problems can get overwhelming that’s why it’s important to relax and recharge your mind and body. Be like Akira and his friends. In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, they found time to do SUP yoga and swim in a hot spring. Mindfulness achieved!

Look awesome while you’re at it

Akira may look like the living dead trying to beat deadlines but he sure knows how to take on a zombie shark in style. Facing difficulties is a fact of life. So why not look good while trying your best?

Make a list of goals

Having goals gives you purpose and achievement. In Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira created a bucket list to help him live his best life before he becomes a zombie’s meal. Starting a gratitude list is a good way to stay positive, too.

Do good, be good

Being kind comes naturally to Akira. He loves helping people and has a can-do attitude that keeps him determined. Being good is not always easy but it’s a surefire way to channel positive vibes.

For more life lessons, silly saves, and zombie gore watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead now streaming, only on Netflix.