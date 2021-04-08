How MetroPac’s logistics venture is leading the charge to a customer-focused, technology-driven future

The MVP Group’s logistics arm, MetroPac Movers, Inc. (MetroPac) remains bullish on its bid to define the future of Philippine logistics, as the construction of its flagship facility, the Sta. Rosa Hub, enters full swing. The construction and development of the hub is considered a strategic pivot toward systems integration and resilience in the logistics industry, to support the economy and nation building.

Cutting edge technology, designed for performance and resilience

Poised to become the country’s most modern logistics center, MetroPac Sta. Rosa will stand on a 52,000 sqm site in Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna, strategically-located within two (2) kilometers from the South Luzon Expressway.

With construction ongoing, MetroPac Sta. Rosa simultaneously works on integrating its Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to the order management solutions of its clients, for faster order fulfillment. MetroPac Sta. Rosa is also fortifying its data infrastructure with Blue Yonder WMS, two leased fiber lines, and handheld inventory control devices. This allows clients to access their inventory data anytime, anywhere.

Applying its learnings from the pandemic, MetroPac Sta. Rosa is bolstering the remote accessibility and redundancy of its data by using Cloud data storage powered by e-PLDT and Amazon Web Services. All crucial equipment and technology on site have redundancy or back up compressor and power for uninterrupted client servicing.

The logistics hub is also equipped with advanced fire detection systems, with its dry goods facility having an early suppression or fast response (ESFR) sprinkler system and its temperature-controlled facility having a double interlock system.

The double interlock system being embedded in its temperature-controlled facility functions similarly — activating upon fire detection, releasing supervisory air and just enough water in the warehouse to prevent a deluge.

MetroPac Sta. Rosa’s logistics hub is fully compliant with all seismic and typhon design standards. The foundations, steelwork and rack systems are fully seismic design and the buildings are designed to withstand 250kph winds.

Business continuity and safety for MetroPac’s customers and people have been the driving design motivation.

“Every company, organization, and government agency has to have a business continuity mechanism. Preparing for the worst by designing for resilience is a prerequisite to this. At the end of the day, our goal is to keep everybody afloat regardless of the hurdles in the business ecosystem,” said Anthony Albert Cruz III, the concurrent Head of Commercial and Project Director of the Sta. Rosa Hub of MetroPac.

Re-awakening the Lion City

Sta. Rosa is hailed as the Lion City of South Luzon, having 4 accredited industrial parks by the Philippine Economic Zoning Authority (PEZA), and being simultaneously touted as a motor city and IT park. MetroPac Sta. Rosa is expected to contribute to Sta. Rosa’s microeconomy and the country through fortifying supply chain operations and job creation.

A first in the Philippines, MetroPac’s Sta. Rosa hub will house an ambient and temperature-controlled storage on the same site. These co-located facilities will allow clients in the FMCG or fast moving consumer goods such as food to store their dry and refrigerated food products in a central location for operational efficiency.

An estimated 500 warehouse and office jobs – from finance to marketing to general administrative positions – will be made available once the hub nears its completion. MetroPac Sta. Rosa will lead the Philippine warehouse operations to a new level of professionalism through faster truck turnaround times, leading product security systems, best-in-class inventory control and data monitoring, and an assurance of business continuity and sustainability.

“We remain steadfast in operating sustainably to contribute to nation- building. As we construct the MetroPac Sta. Rosa Hub, we uphold MVP Group’s corporate philosophy to create business systems that provide both financial value to our stakeholders and gainful employment for our kababayans,” Cruz added.

